KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motors, said Monday it will release the Torres EVX, an all-electric model of its bestselling midsized sport utility vehicle, in September. KG Mobility said it expects the driving distance per charge to be 420 kilometers or longer. The vehicle's price could begin as low as 48.5 million won ($38,100). Specifications will be finalized upon the official release. (KG Mobility)

By Korea Herald