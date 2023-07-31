 Back To Top
Sports

Padres' Kim Ha-seong leaves game with shoulder injury

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2023 - 09:20       Updated : Jul 31, 2023 - 09:20
Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (center) is helped off the field by a team trainer after hurting his right shoulder on a slide home during the bottom of the third inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday. (Reuters)
Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (center) is helped off the field by a team trainer after hurting his right shoulder on a slide home during the bottom of the third inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday. (Reuters)

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has suffered an apparent shoulder injury on a slide at home plate.

Kim exited the Padres' home game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the third inning.

As Kim slid home headfirst, his right hand got jammed underneath the left knee of catcher Sam Huff. The ball bounced past Huff and toward the backstop, and Kim immediately grabbed his right shoulder after sliding past the plate. Kim had the presence of mind to touch home with his hand to give the Padres a 1-0 lead, but then stayed down on his knees in obvious pain.

He was tended to by a team trainer, and was replaced by Matthew Batten at second base to start the top of the fourth inning. The Padres won the game 5-3.

Kim led off the game with a walk and then stole second base. He had reached on an infield single in the third inning before suffering the injury.

Kim has been swinging a hot bat of late, to the tune of a .396/.508/.660 line with four home runs, seven RBIs and five steals in his last 15 games.

For the season, Kim is batting .279/.374/.447 with a career-high 14 home runs, 39 RBIs and 21 steals.

He entered Sunday's game ranked second in the National League in wins above replacement (WAR) as calculated by Baseball-Reference at 5.1. He led all NL players in defensive WAR by Baseball-Reference at 1.9. (Yonhap)

