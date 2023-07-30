 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Interior ministry activates emergency headquarters over heavy rain alerts

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2023 - 20:37       Updated : Jul 30, 2023 - 20:37
Restoration works continue Sunday at Samga-ri, Punggi-eup in Youngju, North Gyeongsang Province, where people have been killed and homes have been destroyed due to recent heavy downpours and landslides. (Yonhap)
Restoration works continue Sunday at Samga-ri, Punggi-eup in Youngju, North Gyeongsang Province, where people have been killed and homes have been destroyed due to recent heavy downpours and landslides. (Yonhap)

The interior and safety ministry began operating its disaster management headquarters as heavy rain alerts were issued for Seoul and other regions Sunday, officials said.

At 6 p.m., the ministry started the first-stage operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. The heavy rain alert level was raised to "caution" from the previous "attention."

The government runs the headquarters in three stages -- with the third stage being the highest -- to prepare against a major disaster or crisis, respond to its aftermath and cope with post-disaster restoration efforts.

The headquarters went into operation as the state weather agency expected heavy rain to fall in the central region and northwestern Jeolla provinces in the evening.

In Seoul, a subway section from Seoul Station to Geumcheon District Office was suspended at 6:50 p.m. before its resumption at 7:15 p.m. KTX and other trains passing that section were also put on hold temporarily.

The emergency headquarters instructed relevant agencies to strengthen their monitoring of areas where landslides or other emergencies could happen due to the rain and evacuate people in those areas if necessary. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114