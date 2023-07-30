[Hello Hangeul] Letter or art, Hangeul inspires artists

"Sehando" by Chusa Kim Jung-hui, National Treasure No. 180 (Cultural Heritage Administration)

The following series is part of The Korea Herald’s “Hello Hangeul” project which consists of interviews, in-depth analyses, videos and various other forms of content that shed light on the stories of people who are learning the Korean language and the correlation between Korea’s soft power and the rise of its language within the league of world languages. – Ed. Letters and paintings used to go hand in hand historically -- Korean literati in Joseon era (1392-1910) would paint things with Chinese letters -- a painting that is accompanied by a poem or writing that express their thoughts. Scholar Chusa Kim Jeonng-hui (1786-1856) in the late Josen era is famously known for the masterpiece "Sehando," created in the most difficult time of his life, after he was sent in exile to Jeju Island in 1840. Next to the painting of old and lonely pine trees is a writing that reflects his thoughts as a seonbi, or scholar respected for his virtuousness and intelligence. The painting was designated as national treasure.

"Jar and Poetry" by Kim Whan-ki (Whanki Foundation, Whanki Museum)

About a century later, Kim Whan-ki, a pioneer of Korean abstract art, painted “Jar and Poetry." Created in 1954, the artwork deceits a moon jar and apricot flowers complemented by a poem by Korean poet Seo Jeong-ju who had a friendship with the late artist. While the composition of mixing painting and text is the same as that traditionally used in the Joseon era, the words were written in Hangeul. Kim's artwork represents endeavors by Korean artists who take inspiration from the Korean alphabet, comprised of 24 basic letters, since Korea's liberation from Japan in 1945.

"Composition" by Lee Ung-no (Lee Ungno Museum)

Korea’s modern art master Lee Ung-no, who is famously known for his abstract letter series and Gunsang (people) paintings, was one of artists who agonized over integration of Korea’s traditional painting elements and western art during his artistic journey. Born in 1904, the artist emigrated to France in 1958. “Lee started to create abstract letter series after settling in France in 1958. That was part of his efforts to create art that held elements from western and Korean art. Lee never clarified which letters he used for abstract letter series, but it is believed that Hangeul had become part of Lee’s inspiration,” said Kim Eun-jung, curator at Lee Ungno Museum in Daejeon. Lee delved into abstract letter series from the 1960s to 1970s produced based on the calligraphy techniques employed in Korean paintings. Most of his calligraphic abstract letter works are composed vertically, as if he took an inspiration from the scroll form of traditional calligraphy.

"Untitled" by Paik Nam-june (Nam June Paik Art Center Collection)

Another Korean-born art master Paik Nam-june is widely known for pioneering video art, but it is less well-known that he used to enjoy using different languages in his art. Born in 1932, he grew up speaking Korean at home and learning Japanese in School during the Japanese colonial era. After moving to Germany and the US, he had five linguistic systems -- Korean, Japanese, English, German and French. “Though known as a media artist, Paik was also a ‘language artist’ …. On the TV cabinets and surfaces, Paik often painted Korean words or Chinese characters that related to the title of the work,” American linguist Robert J. Fouser wrote in the catalog “The Future of Silence: When your tongue vanishes” published by Nam June Paik Art Center.

"Untitled" by Paik Nam-june (Nam June Paik Art Center Collection)

An untitled painting by Paik, owned by the Nam June Paik Art Center and created with oil sticks in 2001, shows 14 Korean consonants in the middle, idioms and names of Korean poets such as Jeong Ji-yong and Kim So-wol. In another work from his late years, Paik painted Sahasrabhujalokeshvara, a Buddhist saint believed to have 1,000 hands and 11 faces on the background of the television color bars. He wrote Korean letters pronounced “ga na da ra” and “Bucheo,” meaning a Buddha in Korean. The painting is created when the artist was retrained from using hands after a stroke affected the artist in 1996. Artist Kang Ik-joong is known for paintings and installations featuring two major motifs – moon jars and 3 inch by 3 inch Hangeul letter blocks.

Kang Ik-joong poses with his installation "Gwanghwamun Arirang” shown in 2020 (Gallery Hyundai)

One of his recent works is a cube installation titled “Gwanghwamun Arirang” unveiled in 2020 at the heart of Seoul in Gwanghwamun, measuring eight meters in length, width and height. The installation shows moon jars filled with drawings by children from the 23 nations that took part in Korean War (1950-1953). The moon jars are surrounded by Hangeul letter blocks that spell out the lyrics to “Arirang,” a Korean folk song. The installation delivers a hope of the artist and many people who wish unification of two Koreas. The installation was created as a project marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The installation rotated 90 degrees every 70 seconds, dividing the moon jars and then making them whole again.

"ㄹ(Rieul) - Dol(stone)" by Kim Ji-pyeong (courtesy of the artist)