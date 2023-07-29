3.5 magnitude quake strikes North Jeolla Province: weather agency

This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the area where a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck northern Jangsu, 216 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, South Korea's weather agency reported, with no casualties or damage being immediately reported.

The quake occurred in the region in North Jeolla Province at 7:07 p.m. according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The KMA initially reported the earthquake was a magnitude of 4.1 but shortly revised it down.

The depth was estimated at 6 kilometers.

It was the third-strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula or waters around it so far this year.

The province's fire authorities have confirmed receiving around 40 reports related to the earthquake, but no damages have been reported so far.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has issued instructions to relevant agencies to swiftly take action and assess the potential damage caused by the earthquake, his office said. (Yonhap)