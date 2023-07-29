 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

3.5 magnitude quake strikes North Jeolla Province: weather agency

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2023 - 21:23       Updated : Jul 29, 2023 - 21:30
This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the area where a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday. (Yonhap)
This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the area where a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck northern Jangsu, 216 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, South Korea's weather agency reported, with no casualties or damage being immediately reported.

The quake occurred in the region in North Jeolla Province at 7:07 p.m. according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The KMA initially reported the earthquake was a magnitude of 4.1 but shortly revised it down.

The depth was estimated at 6 kilometers.

It was the third-strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula or waters around it so far this year.

The province's fire authorities have confirmed receiving around 40 reports related to the earthquake, but no damages have been reported so far.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has issued instructions to relevant agencies to swiftly take action and assess the potential damage caused by the earthquake, his office said. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114