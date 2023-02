The death toll from last week’s massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now reached more than 28,000. Deadly earthquakes are unusual here, but South Korea is not in a safe zone.

Recently, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Boeun, North Chungcheong Province, Saturday. Fortunately, no damage has been reported.

Following is what you should do in the case of an earthquake:

By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com