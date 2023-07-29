 Back To Top
National

NK leader meets with Chinese delegation after armistice anniv.

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2023 - 11:42       Updated : Jul 29, 2023 - 13:29

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) poses for a photo with North Korean officials and a Chinese delegation after their meeting on Friday. (North's Korean Central News Agency)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) poses for a photo with North Korean officials and a Chinese delegation after their meeting on Friday. (North's Korean Central News Agency)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with a Chinese delegation, a day after commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, the North's state media reported Saturday.

During Friday's meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their bilateral relations, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Chinese party-government delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to attend anniversary celebrations held the following day.

Led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, the delegation was one of the first foreign groups to visit Pyongyang since North Korea implemented border lockdowns due to COVID-19 in early 2020, alongside a Russian delegation.

Kim met with the Russian delegation Wednesday.

On Friday, Kim expressed gratitude to China for its help during the Korean War and said North Korea will always remember the significant contributions made during its "most difficult period," according to the KCNA.

Kim also voiced his appreciation to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for sending a delegation and a personal letter, hailing that China would achieve "the dream of great prosperity" under Xi's leadership, the report added. However, the content of the letter was not disclosed.

According to the Chinese Communist Party's flagship paper, the People's Daily, Xi wrote in the letter that China and North Korea shared a "comradeship written with blood" during the Korean War and that Beijing will strengthen and develop its relationship with Pyongyang "no matter how the international situation changes."

The daily said the letter was delivered to Kim through Li.

The KCNA said Pyongyang and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to improve bilateral cooperation and strengthen their "strategic and tactical collaboration" to cope with the "complicated international situation" through the meeting.

After the meeting, Kim also held a reception with the Chinese delegation, where his powerful sister Yo-jong and Li made speeches, according to the report. The details of the speeches were not disclosed.

It appears to be the first time Yo-jong has spoken in front of foreign officials.

The KCNA said the reception was held in a "friendly" atmosphere. (Yonhap)

