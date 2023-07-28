 Back To Top
Entertainment

Kim Woo-bin to star in Netflix film ‘Officer Black Belt’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 14:49       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 14:49
Kim Woo-bin (Netflix)
Kim Woo-bin (Netflix)

Global streaming service Netflix on Thursday confirmed that actors Kim Woo-bin and Kim Sung-kyun will star in "Officer Black Belt," an action comedy.

The project will mark Kim Woo-bin’s second Netflix film, following the dystopian movie “Black Knight,” which premiered in May.

“Officer Black Belt” revolves around Lee Jung-do (Kim Woo-bin), a martial arts officer who works with a probation officer to keep an eye on criminals wearing ankle monitors.

Kim Sung-kyun, who recently made his Netflix return in the military drama “D.P. 2,” will play a probation officer named Kim Sun-min.

Kim Sung-kyun (Netflix)
Kim Sung-kyun (Netflix)

“Bloodhounds” director Jason Kim will take the helm for “Officer Black Belt.”

Information on the number of episodes and the date of release has not yet been announced.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
