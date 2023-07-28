Kim Woo-bin to star in Netflix film ‘Officer Black Belt’

Global streaming service Netflix on Thursday confirmed that actors Kim Woo-bin and Kim Sung-kyun will star in "Officer Black Belt," an action comedy.

The project will mark Kim Woo-bin’s second Netflix film, following the dystopian movie “Black Knight,” which premiered in May.

“Officer Black Belt” revolves around Lee Jung-do (Kim Woo-bin), a martial arts officer who works with a probation officer to keep an eye on criminals wearing ankle monitors.

Kim Sung-kyun, who recently made his Netflix return in the military drama “D.P. 2,” will play a probation officer named Kim Sun-min.