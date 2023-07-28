 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

S. Korean, Austrian FMs hold talks on trade, supply chain cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 10:12       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 10:12
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, shake hands prior to their talks in Salzburg, Austria, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, shake hands prior to their talks in Salzburg, Austria, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Austria held consultations to discuss cooperation on supply chain issues and other areas of mutual interest, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

In the meeting held in Salzburg on Thursday, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, agreed to closely cooperate in promoting bilateral trade and investment in the fields of batteries, electric vehicles and semiconductors.

The two sides also agreed to work closely to ensure stability of the global supply chain.

Park also asked for Austria's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the country's southeastern port city of Busan. Schallenberg said his government would seriously consider the request.

The Austrian minister added that his government has decided to support South Korea in the upcoming 2023-2027 UNESCO World Heritage Committee elections scheduled for November.

Park also met separately with Martin Kocher, Austria's minister of labor and economy, and requested Austria's attention to ensure that South Korean companies are not subjected to discriminatory treatment due to economic legislation being pursued at the European Union-level. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114