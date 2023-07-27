[Graphic News] MLB to hold 2024 season opener in Seoul

Major League Baseball will open its 2024 season in South Korea with two games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

MLB and the MLB Players Association announced their plans for four international series outside the United States and Canada in 2024, with regular season stops in Mexico City and London, as well as spring training action in the Dominican Republic.

Dubbed the “Seoul Series” as part of the MLB World Tour, the games in South Korea between the two National League West division rivals on March 20 and 21 will be the first MLB regular season contests ever played in this country. (Yonhap)