National

Yoon commemorates 70th anniversary of Korean War armistice, honors UN forces for sacrifice

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 27, 2023 - 21:24       Updated : Jul 27, 2023 - 21:24
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol lauded the sacrifices and bravery of the United Nations forces as the foundation of contemporary South Korea during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Busan Cinema Center on Thursday, President Yoon expressed gratitude to the countries and veterans who participated in the Korean War and emphasized the enduring significance of the UN forces in preserving peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"Today's Korea stands on the sacrifice, dedication and bloodstained uniforms of the UN forces," he said. "The Republic of Korea will remember the great heroes forever."

President Yoon said, "73 years ago, many young people from the free world rushed to protect the freedom of the Republic of Korea, a country they didn't even know, under one UN banner"

"Over the course of three years, 1.95 million people from 22 countries plunged into the war. Including 37,000 American soldiers, 41,000 were killed and 110,000 were injured or became prisoners of war,” he said. "You, the veterans of the UN forces, are our true heroes who dedicated everything to protect the freedom of a country you didn't even know at the prime of your life."

Yoon said Korea was able to protect its freedom from the forces of totalitarian communism through their sacrifice and dedication. "Despite the brutal scars and ruins of the war, we have been able to achieve dazzling growth and prosperity based on liberal democracy and market economy,” he said.

President Yoon continued by saying that the importance of the UN forces is still maintained even 70 years after the armistice, and that Korea will also expand its contribution to the international community based on the Korea-US alliance.

"Even now, the UN Command is playing a key role in protecting peace on the Korean Peninsula and the Republic of Korea,” he said. "Above all, its meaning is special in that it shows the strong will of the international community to unite for freedom.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
