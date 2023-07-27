[Today’s K-pop] Ive to return in October: report

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive is preparing to make a comeback in October, according to a local media report on Thursday. Agency Starship Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. It will come about six months since the six-member act put out its first studio album “I’ve Ive” which has stayed on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US for 14 weeks in a row. The LP sold more than 1.1 million units in the first week and is the group’s second million-seller along with third single “After Like.” Ive picked up nine trophies from television music chart shows – two with the pre-release track “Kitsch” and seven with the main track “I Am.” Separately, the bandmates wrapped up their first fan concert tour in Asia in Bangkok earlier this month. They met about 97,000 fans in person through the tour that began in Seoul in February. NewJeans logs 400m Spotify streams with ‘Ditto’

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify with single “Ditto,” according to agency Ador on Thursday. It is the group’s second song to achieve the feat on the platform after “OMG.” “Ditto” is a pre-release track from its single album “OMG” that was rolled out in January. It was the rookie group’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, debuting at No. 96 and on UK’s Official singles top 100 at No. 95. It also was No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in seven regions. The quintet received 100 million streams on the platform with “Ditto” in 33 days and on Oricon in the shortest time for an international female musician. Meanwhile, NewJeans released its second EP “Get Up” on Friday. The mini album sold over 1.19 million copies on the first day and became the group’s third million-selling album following its namesake debut EP and single “OMG.” SHINee to drop orchestra version of ‘Sherlock’ to mark 15th anniversary

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

SHINee’s 2012 hit song “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” will be rearranged into an orchestra version, said label SM Entertainment on Thursday. As part of the SM Classics Town Orchestra project from its affiliate SM Classics, it will be dropped as a digital single on Friday. A new music video will be unveiled as well – while the original clip showed the bandmates turn into detectives, the new video will follow an author who embarks on a journey to look for his younger brother. “Sherlock” is one of the many hit songs from the veteran boy band and was selected as one of “50 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time” by Rolling Stone magazine in 2015. The digital single also will mark the band's 15th anniversary. The foursome wrapped up promoting its eighth full album “Hard” earlier this month, and awaits the release of a documentary film tentatively titled “My SHINee World” that will mark the milestone. Seventeen’s Jun to star in Chinese drama

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)