[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to gift song to fans

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will release a summer song on Aug. 1 to mark the fifth anniversary of its official fan club, according to label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. The band will celebrate the occasion for a week from Wednesday with a series of events, including a livestream and an exhibit that will showcase photographs and videos from behind the scenes of the group's fan meet held in Seoul earlier this month. The song dedicated to their fans will be the highlight of the weeklong celebration. The boy band broke the first-week sales record with its third studio album “5-Star” logging 5.6 million last month. The LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and has remained on the chart for a seventh week. On Sunday, the eight members returned from Paris where they headlined Lollapalooza Paris. In September, they will fly over to New York to join the lineup for 2023 Global Citizen Festival as the only Asian artists. Spotify launches campaign for NewJeans’ 2nd EP

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans teamed up with Spotify to promote its second EP, “Get Up,” said agency Ador on Wednesday. The campaign, dubbed “Bunnyland,” will include a pop-up space in central Seoul where visitors can enjoy retro arcade games and the group’s songs, as well as a rooftop zone inspired by the EP. The space will be open from Friday until Aug. 6 and will be recreated later in Jakarta, Indonesia. Fans in the US will have a day to visit “Bunnyland” in Chicago on Aug. 3, the day when the quintet will take to the stage for the Lollapalooza festival. “Bunini,” a headphone-wearing character, will come to several cities in Asia, such as Seoul, Tokyo, Manila and Jakarta, in the form of giant figurines. Meanwhile, the EP was fully released on Friday and all six tracks from the album made Spotify’s daily top songs chart in the US. Seventeen’s ‘Rock With You’ music video tops 100m views

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen surpassed 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Rock With You,” said agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday. The video is the band’s seventh to reach the milestone. “Rock With You” fronted its ninth EP “Attacca” that came out in September last year and sold over 2 million copies in the first week of sales, a first for the 13-member act. The main track topped the iTunes top songs chart in 36 regions, as well as all major charts at home, while the mini album hit the Billboard 200 at No. 13, a record for the band at the time. The bandmates set fans abuzz with the news that they will make a comeback in October, which they announced at a concert in Seoul over the weekend. They will resume the tour in Tokyo in September. Kang Daniel’s concert film to hit cinemas worldwide

(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)