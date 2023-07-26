 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
koreainvestment-pension
Life&Style

Poet Kim Hye-soon invited to poetry reading at Harvard

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 16:13       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 16:13
Poet Kim Hye-soon (Moonji Publishing)
Poet Kim Hye-soon (Moonji Publishing)

South Korean poet Kim Hye-soon is to give a poetry reading at Harvard University in October.

Kim has been invited to the T. S. Eliot Memorial Reading event at the Woodberry Poetry Room in Harvard University’s Lamont Library on Oct. 2, according to Moonji Publishing on Wednesday.

The English edition of Kim's 13th volume of poems, “Phantom Pain Wings,” was published in the US by New Directions Publishing in May. The original Korean edition of the collection of 72 poems was published in 2019 by Moonji Publishing.

In her recent essay “Bird Rider,” Kim explained that she came to write “Phantom Pain Wings” after the death of her father. “I called out for birds endlessly. I wanted to become a translator of bird language. Bird language that flies to places I’ve never been,” she added.

Kim will also give lectures in New York City and Boston.

What the poet will read at Harvard University has yet to be decided, Moonji Publishing told The Korea Herald.

The T. S. Eliot Memorial Reading event is an annual recital that Harvard University has held since 2019 to honor works of acclaimed poets and writers in collaboration with the Eliot foundation.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114