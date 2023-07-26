 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Finance

Seoul shares open tad lower ahead of Fed decision

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 09:36       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 09:36
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, following three days of gains, as investors are digesting corporate earnings reports and awaiting the rate-setting meeting in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 4.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,632.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 0.08 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.61 percent.

The Federal Reserve began a two-day rate-setting meeting Tuesday, and investors hope for an end to its monetary tightening cycle.

In Seoul, top-cap shares traded mixed, with battery and steel shares going bullish.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.57 percent.

SK hynix rose 1.68 percent after it reported second-quarter losses on sagging demand, though expectations run high for a turnaround in the second half.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.34 percent, and LG Chem climbed 1.39 percent.

Posco shares got off to a strong start again following recent sharp gains. Posco Holdings surged 5.62 percent, and Posco Future M jumped 5 percent.

But carmakers opened lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor skidding 1.05 percent and Kia losing 1.54 percent.

Major bio firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.63 percent, and internet giant Naver retreated 0.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,277.80 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 2.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114