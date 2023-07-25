Kia unveils design of upgraded Sorento SUV ahead of launch next month

This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the upgraded Sorento SUV. (Yonhap)

Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday unveiled the design of the upgraded Sorento SUV ahead of its domestic launch next month.

Kia plans to place the facelifted Sorento SUV with a gasoline, a diesel or an all-wheel-drive gasoline hybrid engine in the Korean market in mid-August, the company said in a statement.

The two-wheel-drive gasoline hybrid version and the upgraded SUV's prices will be released later, the statement said.

The facelifted Sorento comes with a sleek and bold exterior design, as well as advanced infotainment and fingerprint recognition systems. (Yonhap)