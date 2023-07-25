[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to roll out 2nd LP as trilogy

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz is set to release its second studio album as a three-part series in the latter half of this year, according to agency IST Entertainment on Tuesday. The LP “Phantasy” will be a trilogy, and the first installment “Christmas in August” will be rolled out on Aug. 7. The band uploaded a preview poster on the day with clues in three different settings – a beach, drive-in theater and snow field. The album comes about six months since its eighth EP “Be Awake” and approximately 3 1/2 years since the release of its first LP “Reveal.” The 11 members are touring across Asia after embarking on the tour dubbed “Zeneration” in Seoul in May. They will go live in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday and wrap up the tour in Bangkok on Aug. 6. BTS’ RM reenters Billboard 200 with solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

RM of BTS returned to Billboard 200 after about six months as his first solo album “Indigo” ranked No. 53 on the main albums chart, tweeted Billboard on Monday in the US. This was driven by the release of the vinyl version of the studio album that notched second place on Billboard’s top-selling vinyl albums chart. The reentry extends the album’s stay on the chart to seven weeks, the longest streak for a K-pop solo album. The 10-track LP came out in December last year and debuted on the chart at No. 15. It resurfaced two weeks later at No. 3, the highest spot for a K-pop solo artist at the time, boosted by physical album sales. The main track “Wild Flower (feat. Youjeen)” ranked No. 83 on the Hot 100. Zerobaseone’s fan concert sells out

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

All tickets for the first fan concert of boy band Zerobaseone sold out in a snap, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday. The rookie nonet will host its first gig in Seoul on Aug. 15 and tickets for 18,000 audience event sold out upon release. The fan concert will be broadcast live online, with subtitles in three languages – English, Japanese and Chinese. It can also be viewed at cinemas across Korea. The band debuted on July 10 with the EP “Youth In The Shade,” which became the first million-selling debut album in K-pop history, logging 1.82 million in first-week sales. The EP ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking, barely a week since debut. The focus track “In Bloom” won the members two trophies in television music chart shows at home. 2PM to mark 15th debut anniversary with concerts in Japan, Korea: report

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)