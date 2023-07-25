[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to roll out 2nd LP as trilogy

The Boyz is set to release its second studio album as a three-part series in the latter half of this year, according to agency IST Entertainment on Tuesday.
The LP “Phantasy” will be a trilogy, and the first installment “Christmas in August” will be rolled out on Aug. 7. The band uploaded a preview poster on the day with clues in three different settings – a beach, drive-in theater and snow field.
The album comes about six months since its eighth EP “Be Awake” and approximately 3 1/2 years since the release of its first LP “Reveal.”
The 11 members are touring across Asia after embarking on the tour dubbed “Zeneration” in Seoul in May. They will go live in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday and wrap up the tour in Bangkok on Aug. 6.
BTS’ RM reenters Billboard 200 with solo album
RM of BTS returned to Billboard 200 after about six months as his first solo album “Indigo” ranked No. 53 on the main albums chart, tweeted Billboard on Monday in the US.
This was driven by the release of the vinyl version of the studio album that notched second place on Billboard’s top-selling vinyl albums chart.
The reentry extends the album’s stay on the chart to seven weeks, the longest streak for a K-pop solo album. The 10-track LP came out in December last year and debuted on the chart at No. 15. It resurfaced two weeks later at No. 3, the highest spot for a K-pop solo artist at the time, boosted by physical album sales. The main track “Wild Flower (feat. Youjeen)” ranked No. 83 on the Hot 100.
Zerobaseone’s fan concert sells out
All tickets for the first fan concert of boy band Zerobaseone sold out in a snap, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday.
The rookie nonet will host its first gig in Seoul on Aug. 15 and tickets for 18,000 audience event sold out upon release. The fan concert will be broadcast live online, with subtitles in three languages – English, Japanese and Chinese. It can also be viewed at cinemas across Korea.
The band debuted on July 10 with the EP “Youth In The Shade,” which became the first million-selling debut album in K-pop history, logging 1.82 million in first-week sales. The EP ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking, barely a week since debut. The focus track “In Bloom” won the members two trophies in television music chart shows at home.
2PM to mark 15th debut anniversary with concerts in Japan, Korea: report
2PM will hold standalone concerts in Seoul and Tokyo in celebration of its 15th anniversary of debut, according to a local media report on Tuesday.
The band will first take to the stage in Seoul on Sept. 9-10 as a full group for the first time in more than six years. It will then perform in Tokyo on Oct. 7-8, for the first time in seven years in the country.
2PM debuted in 2008 with the single “Hottest Time Of The Day” and has a slew of hit songs including “Again ＆ Again,” “Heartbeat,” and “My House.” It officially debuted in Japan in 2011 and topped Oricon charts multiple times. Its two-day concert at Tokyo Dome in 2016, its 100th live show in Japan, drew about 100,000 concertgoers.
By Hwang You-mee
