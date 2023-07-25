 Back To Top
National

N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2023 - 09:20       Updated : Jul 25, 2023 - 09:20
Residents attending an event commemorating Victory Day, July 21 (KCNA)
Residents attending an event commemorating Victory Day, July 21 (KCNA)

North Korea will hold a grand ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, state media reported Tuesday, including celebrations that will bring its first known official foreign guests in years.

North Korea is set to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, signed July 27, 1953, this week. The North refers to the conflict as the Great Fatherland Liberation War and the day of the armistice signing as Victory Day.

"Celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Great Fatherland Liberation War will be held in a grand manner that will go down in history in the capital city of Pyongyang," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

The KCNA said the event will serve as a "meaningful occasion to powerfully boast the unwavering belief and will of all people, soldiers and new generations who will continue to take the past 70 years of glory of shielding victory to the next 700 and 7,000 years."

Observers speculate the North may utilize this year's celebrations, including a military parade, as a means to solidify domestic unity following a failed satellite launch in late May and continuing economic hardships.

It also comes as the North appears to have lifted its mask mandate this month. It even invited a Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, to the upcoming ceremony.

The invitation, which the KCNA announced late Monday, marks the first known case in which the secretive regime has officially invited foreign guests to the country since imposing rigid border lockdowns to protect against the pandemic. (Yonhap)

