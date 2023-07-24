 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

N. Korea invites Chinese delegation as 1st known foreign guests since pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 24, 2023 - 21:29       Updated : Jul 24, 2023 - 21:29
This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 29, 2023, shows an event to celebrate the completion of the remodeling of the interior of the North Korea-China friendship tower in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 29, 2023, shows an event to celebrate the completion of the remodeling of the interior of the North Korea-China friendship tower in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

North Korea said Monday it has invited a Chinese party and government delegation as part of commemorations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, marking the first known invitation of official foreign guests since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said the Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, will visit the country to take part in celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the "victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War," a reference to the day the Armistice Agreement was signed on July 27, 1953.

The visit will come at the invitation of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party and its government, the KCNA said.

This is the first known case of North Korea inviting foreign guests to the country since it closed all borders to contain the pandemic, though cargo transportation partially resumed between North Korea and China last year.

The country is expected to hold large-scale celebrations, including a military parade, to mark the anniversary, but Li's rank is lower than that of Li Zhanshu, China's top legislator and chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, who visited North Korea in 2018 for the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the communist state. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114