[Photo News] Commuting scenes after heavy rains batter S. Korea

Workers commute through streets flooded by heavy rain in downtown Seokhyun-dong, Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Monday morning.

A man climbs on a piece of insulation foam to travel across floodwaters at a used car dealership in Seokhyun-dong, Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, which was flooded by heavy overnight rains Monday. (Yonhap)

Monsoon rains have battered South Korea over the past few days, creating a number of bizarre commuting scenes.

People in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Monday waded through the mud to get to work.

High tides meant that the rain, which reached 200 millimeters overnight, was unable to discharge into the river.

More than a dozen shops, including gas stations, financial institutions and cafes, were closed this morning as the eight-lane road around Seokhyeon Samgeori, dubbed the gateway to Mokpo, was submerged in thigh-high water.

No casualties were reported but vehicles were removed from underground parking lots, while several roads were closed and a number of shopping centers were left flooded.