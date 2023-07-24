 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

UN Command in talks with NK over detained US soldier

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Jul 24, 2023 - 18:19       Updated : Jul 24, 2023 - 18:23
This photo, released by the UN Command, shows the command's
This photo, released by the UN Command, shows the command's "pink phone" at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, which serves as a direct communication line with the North Korean military. (Yonhap)

The UN Command has initiated a dialogue with its North Korean counterpart concerning the American soldier Travis King, who crossed the inter-Korean border on July 18 and is in the custody of North Korean authorities, the deputy commander of the UN Command said Monday.

"A conversation has commenced with the Korean People's Army through the mechanism of the armistice agreement," Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, the deputy commander of the UN Command, told foreign media outlets in Seoul.

Harrison said the dialogue is being conducted through communication lines set up at the Joint Security Area, referring to the use of a pink-colored telephone installed at the UN Command's location in the truce village of Panmunjom, Gyeonggi Province.

The telephone line serves as a direct communication link between the liaison officers from the UN Command on the South Korean side of Panmunjom and Panmungak Hall on the North Korean side.

Both sides communicate with each other daily using the hotlines, mostly to handle routine business, with their offices located at a distance of only 40 meters apart.

But there have been "no significant breakthroughs or rapid developments in the matter," The Korea Herald learned.

Travis King -- a private second class since 2021 -- ran across the inter-Korean border in the JSA when he was visiting the area as part of a tour group last week. He has remained in the North's custody since.

The JSA straddles the military demarcation line, which consists of a narrow concrete boundary that acts as the dividing line between South Korea and North Korea.

"The primary concern for us is for Private King's welfare," Harrison said, declining to share further details, citing the very delicate nature of these negotiations as the main reason.

Harrison explained that the negotiation involves the safety and welfare of the individual detained in North Korea, expressing concerns that unnecessary speculation could jeopardize the individual's well-being.

"I won't and I can't say anything that could prejudice that process."

Originally, King was scheduled to be sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, to face disciplinary action. The US service member was escorted to the customs checkpoint at Incheon Airport, but then managed to elude authorities and left the terminal. Subsequently, he joined the JSA tour on July 18.

Harrison said the entire case, including details on how King managed to join the JSA tour, is "still under investigation."



By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114