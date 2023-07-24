Bacardi Korea teams up with artists for Bombay Sapphire exhibition

Bacardi Korea has collaborated with four emerging Korean artists in a Bombay Sapphire brand exhibition, under a global campaign named Stir Creativity, which is running until July 31 in Seoul.

Bombay Sapphire, founded in 1761, is a premium London Dry Gin brand famous for its unique vapor infusion method that utilizes 10 botanical ingredients from various corners of the world. The brand ranked first in sales in the domestic gin market last year.

Works by the artists -- Goo Gi-jeong, Park Seon-min, Yang Seung-bin and Hur Yeon-hwa -- that were inspired by the Bombay Sapphire bottle are being displayed at the pop-up exhibition in a dedicated space called Airdrop in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

Centered around the slogan “Bombay vibes on Blue Canvas,” the campaign, which launched in Korea for the first time on July 21, aims to elevate the brand image and enhance the overall brand experience by spurring creativity and artistic innovation through various projects and collaborations with the artists.

"Bringing our campaign to domestic grounds for the first time, we have invested considerable effort into delivering the full creative experience of Bombay Sapphire to consumers through immersive sensory encounters," an official from Bombay Sapphire said.

“We hope that visitors to the exhibition can truly feel the essence of Bombay Sapphire's blue sensibility."

To mark the grand opening of the campaign, Bacardi Korea organized a special promotion allowing visitors to enjoy Bombay-themed cocktails at 10 renowned bars from Friday through Sunday.

The beverage maker has also released a limited edition summer Gin Tonic Package in collaboration with Hur to celebrate the campaign's debut. It includes a glass adorned with the artist's blue brush strokes, and a leather coaster. The products are available for purchase at major supermarkets and online.