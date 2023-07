BAT Rothmans, the Korean unit of British America Tobacco, debuted its new e-liquid cigarette product Vuse 800 in Korea on Monday, marking its first launch in Asia. The battery-powered device allows up to 800 puffs without charging, with four flavor options available. Vuse is the bestselling e-liquid cigarette brand in the US, making up 46 percent of the market share. (BAT Rothmans)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com