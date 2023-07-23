Revamped musical presents challenges faced by Joseon firefighters

Jungrim, played by Cho Seong-yun, kneels down in front of King Sejo in the musical "Myeolhwagun." (Czac Production)

"Myeolhwagun," a musical which initially premiered in 2021 about Joseon's first-ever fire service department during King Sejo's reign, has returned with vibrant enhancements. The original 90-minute musical has been transformed into a 135-minute piece.

The revamped musical's director Woo Jin-ha emphasized how he delved deeper into detailed depictions of how Joseon firefighters bravely fought to extinguish mass fires at a press conference held at the Uniplex Theater in Jongno-gu, central Seoul on Thursday.

"The historical records only briefly explained that 'myeolhwagun' extinguished fires using poles wrapped with wet cloths, which lacked detailed representation in the first edition. Therefore, I incorporated more imagination to enrich the storytelling," Woo said.

The inspiration for the director came from his fascination with the term "myeolhwagun," the term for firefighters during the Joseon era (1392-1910), when he discovered their presence in the "Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty," the annual records of Joseon that were kept from 1392 to 1865. This prompted him to develop the story into a creative musical piece.

"Myeolhwagun" revolves around three central characters: Jungrim, chief of the myeolhwagun; Cheonsu, a newcomer myeolhwagun who lost his older brother in a blaze; and Yeonhwa, who seeks revenge by deliberately setting fires to exterminate the noble class.