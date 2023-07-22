 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Artworks on view for travelers at Gimpo International Airport

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 22, 2023 - 15:53       Updated : Jul 22, 2023 - 15:53

Artworks are on view at Gimpo International Airport, offering an opportunity to appreciate Korea’s contemporary art during a layover at the airport. The exhibition “Be Free” kicked off on Friday joined by five artists – Paik Nam-june, Sheen Yi-chul, Jang Seung-hyo, Lee Lee-nam and Oh Dong-hoon, featuring sculptures and media art.

Running through Oct.22, the exhibition shows a total of nine works across the third floor of the airport. The exhibition is supported by Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Korea Arts Management Service and Korea Airports Corporation.

“Robot Taekwon Boy” by Sheen Yi-chul, Jang Seung-hyo (KAMS)
"Robot Taekwon Boy" by Sheen Yi-chul, Jang Seung-hyo (KAMS)

“I Never Read Wittgenstein” by Paik Nam-june (KAMS)
"I Never Read Wittgenstein" by Paik Nam-june (KAMS)
(From left) “David Gundam”,
(From left) "David Gundam", "Thinking Gundam" and "Hercules Gundam" by Lee Lee-nam (KAMS)
“Bubble Man” by Oh Dong-hoon (KAMS)
"Bubble Man" by Oh Dong-hoon (KAMS)


By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
