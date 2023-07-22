[Photo News] Artworks on view for travelers at Gimpo International Airport

Artworks are on view at Gimpo International Airport, offering an opportunity to appreciate Korea’s contemporary art during a layover at the airport. The exhibition “Be Free” kicked off on Friday joined by five artists – Paik Nam-june, Sheen Yi-chul, Jang Seung-hyo, Lee Lee-nam and Oh Dong-hoon, featuring sculptures and media art.

Running through Oct.22, the exhibition shows a total of nine works across the third floor of the airport. The exhibition is supported by Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Korea Arts Management Service and Korea Airports Corporation.