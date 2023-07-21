 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Life&Style

Controversy over Chun Kyung-ja's painting reignites after court rules against painter's family

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 19:06       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 19:06
“Beautiful Woman” (Yonhap)
“Beautiful Woman” (Yonhap)

The bereaved family of Korea’s pioneering female artist, Chun Kyung-ja, lost a legal battle against prosecutors Friday, after the Seoul Central District Court ruled against Chun's daughter's claims that prosecutors damaged Chun's honor by spreading false information about the painting “Beautiful Woman.”

The Seoul Central District Court disagreed with Kim Jeong-hee, who made the claim four years ago that the artist and her family should be compensated 100 million won ($77,800) by the government for defamation.

In 2016, the court ruled that Chun’s painting “Beautiful Woman,” which is housed at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, is genuine.

Kim filed a complaint in 2019, insisting Chun's family could not accept the conclusion of authenticity since prosecutors did not reference the analysis by French firm Lumiere Technology, which concluded that there is only a 0.0002 percent chance the piece could have been painted by the artist.

Jean Penicaut, CEO of the French image analysis firm, held a press conference at the time in Seoul where he discussed evidence against claims of the painting's authenticity.

The court, however, disagreed with the plaintiff’s claim. Kim issued a statement expressing her strong disappointment over the ruling. Kim and her legal representative are considering whether or not to appeal.

The authenticity of “Beautiful Woman” had been in question since it was exhibited at the MMCA in 1991. Chun called it a fake, saying that "What kind of parent wouldn't know whether it's their own child or not?"

However, the Galleries Association of Korea and Korean art appraisers conducted their own analyses and claimed that it was Chun’s work.

"My disappointment with the prosecutors and the judiciary who turned a blind eye despite my mother's desperate pleas is not only my own but also shared by all artists," Kim said in the statement.

Chun, who was born in 1924, passed away in 2015.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114