[Today’s K-pop] 2PM’s Junho drops single before solo Japan tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Lee Junho of 2PM will tour Japan on his own for the first time in almost five years, according to JYP Entertainment on Friday. Under the title “Mata Aeru Hi,” or “The Day We Can Meet Again,” the singer and actor will perform at arenas in three cities -- Yokohama this weekend, then Kobe and Nagoya the following two weekends. The final concert will also be broadcast live. Before commencing the tour, the artist on Friday released “Can I,” the main track from a special single of the same title that will be fully unveiled Aug. 23. Lee participated in writing the medium-tempoed tune and will bring it to the stage for the first time in Yokohama. The special single is his first new music for Japanese fans since his best-of album, “Junho the Best,” which came out in December 2018. It also marks the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. GOT7’s Yugyeom to drop solo digital single

(Credit: AOMG)



Yugyeom of GOT7 will put out solo digital single “Lolo” on Monday, AOMG announced Friday. Yugyeom of GOT7 will put out solo digital single “Lolo” on Monday, AOMG announced Friday. It comes about six months after his previous digital single, “Ponytail,” topped iTunes top singles charts in three regions and sat among the top five in 14 regions. The single album will consist of the title track alongside “Say Nothing,” featuring vocalist Lee High. Yugyeom will perform “Lolo” for the first time on JTBC music show “K-909” on Saturday in advance to the release of the single. The performer struck out on his own in June 2021 with EP “Point of View: U,” after the band members’ contract with JYP Entertainment expired. Kwon Eunbi to return with 1st single

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)

Kwon Eunbi, formerly of Iz*One, will bring out her first solo single “The Flash” on Aug. 2, Woollim Entertainment announced Friday. Her previous album was her third EP, “Lethality,” which came out in October last year and ranked in the top 10 on iTunes top albums charts in 15 regions. She flew to Nagoya on Thursday to join Waterbomb Japan 2023 after coming under the spotlight for her daring performance of “Underwater,” which fronted the third EP, at a summer festival in Korea last month. Meanwhile, the artist launched a web variety show this week that follows her around tasting hot food. She has also been hosting a radio show since June, taking over the program from Wendy of Red Velvet. BTS’ Jungkook spins ‘Seven’ into 4 more remixes

(Credit: BBC)