[Photo News] K-beauty summer sale kicks off

The Korea Summer Beauty Sale, a beauty and cosmetics event designed to attract overseas travelers and showcase the best of Korea's beauty industry, kicked off on July 20. The event continues until Aug. 20 with various promotions and discounts on Korean beauty products as well as hands-on programs.
Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Jang Mi-ran (center), a South Korean Olympic weightlifter who was appointed second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism earlier this month, speaks at an event held to celebrate the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, a monthlong event organized by the ministry and Visit Korea Committee on July 20, in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Also attending the event were TV personality Sohn Mi-na (left), Amorepacific CEO Lee Sang-mok (second from left), Genie the Bottle CEO Cho Yoon-soo (second from right) and beauty YouTuber Risabae (right). (Culture Ministry)