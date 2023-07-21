 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

[Photo News] K-beauty summer sale kicks off

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 12:13       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 12:13

The Korea Summer Beauty Sale, a beauty and cosmetics event designed to attract overseas travelers and showcase the best of Korea's beauty industry, kicked off on July 20. The event continues until Aug. 20 with various promotions and discounts on Korean beauty products as well as hands-on programs.

Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Foreign tourists test samples at a cosmetics store in Seoul on July 20, when the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Visit Korea Committee, kicked off for a one-month run, with 175 related companies joining. (Yonhap)
Jang Mi-ran (center), a South Korean Olympic weightlifter who was appointed second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism earlier this month, speaks at an event held to celebrate the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, a monthlong event organized by the ministry and Visit Korea Committee on July 20, in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Also attending the event were TV personality Sohn Mi-na (left), Amorepacific CEO Lee Sang-mok (second from left), Genie the Bottle CEO Cho Yoon-soo (second from right) and beauty YouTuber Risabae (right). (Culture Ministry)
Jang Mi-ran (center), a South Korean Olympic weightlifter who was appointed second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism earlier this month, speaks at an event held to celebrate the Korea Summer Beauty Sale, a monthlong event organized by the ministry and Visit Korea Committee on July 20, in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Also attending the event were TV personality Sohn Mi-na (left), Amorepacific CEO Lee Sang-mok (second from left), Genie the Bottle CEO Cho Yoon-soo (second from right) and beauty YouTuber Risabae (right). (Culture Ministry)



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114