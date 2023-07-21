S. Korea, Bahrain discuss cooperation on trade, investment

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (Right) shakes hands with Bahrain's Ambassador to South Korea Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Ministry of Trade)

South Korea's trade chief met with Bahrain's top envoy in Seoul on Friday for talks on ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, the trade ministry said.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Bahrain's Ambassador to South Korea Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho and discussed how to enhance two-way trade and industry relations, as well as a free trade agreement between South Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Negotiations are under way for the bilateral FTA, with the last session taking place in February. The GCC consists of six nations of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

Trade between South Korea and Bahrain hit an all-time high last year of US$1.6 billion, government data showed. (Yonhap)