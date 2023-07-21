S. Korea to speed up digitalization of service sector

This photo shows Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaking during a meeting with economy-related ministers in Seoul on Friday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea's finance ministry said Friday the country will speed up efforts to adopt digital technologies in the service sector, with the goal of enhancing its competitiveness and bringing convenience to everyday life.

The latest move comes in line with efforts to apply the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, to various areas ranging from logistics and finance to public administration, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"So far, the limited utilization of big data for AI and outdated regulations that fall behind the era of digitalization have been limiting the vitalization of digital services," the ministry said in a statement.

"We plan to promote the convergence of digital services and all other industries in order to improve convenience for people in their everyday lives," it added.

For example, the country will adopt what it calls an intelligent transport system at major locations, including tourist destinations, to provide real-time location data of buses through apps.

South Korea will also build legal grounds for delivery services utilizing drones and robots by revising the logistics law, which will provide safety guidelines.

In the finance sector, the country will allow tourists from Southeast Asia to utilize their mobile payment systems from their home countries through a partnership with Zero Pay, a South Korean public payment service.

South Korea plans to offer such services under ties with Thailand's True Money, Malaysia's TNG and Taiwan's East Wallet by the end of this year.

The country will also offer instant tax refunds without requiring a passport, the ministry added.

South Korea will make efforts to revamp regulations in the AI sector and enhance related infrastructure to accelerate the digitalization of the service sector, the ministry said.

"We intend to proactively address critical concerns surrounding the utilization of AI technology, such as the permissibility of AI robots providing medical services and the determination of liability in the event of accidents involving self-driving cars," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said. (Yonhap)