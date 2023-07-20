[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong launches highball promotions Moxy Seoul Myeondong, located in central Seoul, presents special highballs for the summer season at its Bar Moxy. Colored in crimson red, the Campari Red Highball delivers a taste of Italian aperitivo culture, which also fits well with the bar's dishes. The Glen Grant 10-Year Highball, made with a high-end single malt whiskey and carbonated water, resembles a golden flower. The promotion also includes the American Honey Highball and the Wild Turkey Highball crafted with Bourbon whiskey for bold flavors. The highball promotion will be available until Sep. 30. For more information, call (02) 2184-7000.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas launches family promotions Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas showcases promotional family packages for the summer vacation season. The Family-Get-Away package includes one night in a junior suite, special in-room dining services and tickets for the Coex Aquarium near the hotel. Those who bring children will receive a teddy bear and coloring books, as well as an extra bed, for free. The family promotion is available until Aug. 31 with prices starting at 677,000 won. For more details, call (02) 555-5656.

The Plaza unveils new delicacies with seasonal ingredients The Plaza hotel in Seoul’s Chinese restaurant Dowon unveils a course meal and main dishes for the summer season. The course meal offers an appetizer of lobster and abalone with the main course featuring eel and croaker. As for the new main dishes, the restaurant introduces baked chicken and Chinese cold noodles, the most beloved dish last summer. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 310-7300.

Parnas Hotel Jeju launches promotional events for couples Parnas Hotel Jeju presents special promotions for couples visiting Jeju Island. The promotion package consists of two days of accommodation, two bottles of red and white wine with fruit and spa programs. Those who bring photos taken at the hotel previously on their honeymoon will receive complimentary in-room dining services. The promotion will be available until the end of this year with prices starting at 386,000 won. For more inquiries or reservations, call (064) 801-5555