Education ministers and vice ministers from 21 countries pose for a group photo with the Rev. Park Ock-soo (seventh from left, front row), founder of the International Youth Fellowship, at the World Minister Forum held at Nurimaru APEC House in Busan to discuss youth-related problems and plans to promote the "Mind Education" program promoted by the Christian-based organization, Thursday.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com