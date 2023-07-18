Global galleries reinvigorate Seoul showcases this summer

"Rond de Jambe No. 1" by Xiyao Wang (courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

Seoul is experiencing a vibrant art scene this summer, as two leading galleries present exhibitions featuring artists from diverse artistic backgrounds.

Perrotin Gallery, which first opened a space in Seoul's Samcheong-dong in 2016, currently runs a gallery near Dosan Park in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The Samcheong-dong space closed in June.

The European gallery has unveiled new paintings by emerging artist Xiyao Wang, who was born in China and is based in Berlin. The exhibition “Allonge-- Out of Reach” is the artist’s second in Seoul.

Traversed by fine lines of black charcoal that are seemingly fragile and punctuated with accretions of colorful oil paint stick, the marks combine to inspire different images in the viewers’ minds -- for instance, a bird flying free or a ballerina’s graceful moves.

Wang is an avid ballet student, according to the gallery. The term in the exhibition title “allonge” is a ballet term that reminds dancers to elongate their position at the beginning or end of a movement and to focus on the continuity of the line that their body creates.

Following this concept in her work, Wang considers it a mantra for composing herself just before her hand makes contact with the canvas.