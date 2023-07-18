Rapper B.I to launch first Europe tour in September

South Korean musician B.I is embarking on his first European concert tour, "Love or Die," in September, 131 Label said Tuesday.

Between September and October, the rapper-producer will hustle through 16 European cities with his gigs.

Kicking off in Utrecht in Netherlands on Sept. 19, B.I will take the series next to Luxembourg City, France's Paris, Spain's Barcelona, Switzerland's Zurich and Poland's Warsaw through September.

In the next month, he will perform in Estonia's Tallinn, Finland's Helsinki, Norway's Oslo, Germany's Hamburg and Cologne, the UK's London and Belgium's Brussels, before closing off back in Germany in Munich on Oct. 19.

The odyssey will begin just ahead of B.I's new album release in October.

Last week, the rapper announced his comeback with the second part of his "Love or Loved" album in October.

"Love or Loved" is B.I's extensive album project that begin in May 2022. Marking the start was the megahit pre-release single, "BTBT," which was followed by the five-track EP in November.

In June, he deviated from the project -- "L.O.L" in short -- to drop his second full-length LP, "To Die For." The album's two title songs, "Dare to Love (feat. Big Naughty)" and "Die to Love," hit the topmost tiers of global music charts, with "Dare to Love" climbing back into the top 100 ranks of Melon, the nation's biggest streaming music site.

It wasn't just with his music that he had headlined the local news back then. During the album release press conference held on June 1, B.I brought up his past illegal drug use for the first time in front of the media.

He apologized then about his misconduct -- which led to his departure from iKON and a suspended jail term -- and promised to show his changes through his music.

"I realize I may not be welcomed by the public for a long time. That is also on me. I will spend the rest of my life reflecting and apologizing," the 26-year-old said during the June press conference.

Meanwhile, B.I is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Berlin on Sept. 10 before starting his own concert tour. He will be the first artist from Korea to take the stage at the German music fest.