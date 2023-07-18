NHRCK calls for equal access to education for migrant kids

South Korea’s human rights commission is calling for children of foreign nationality residing in Korea to receive equitable treatment in child education expense subsidy programs.

In early July, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea determined that the Ministry of Education excludes migrant children residing in Korea from child educational expense subsidies, limiting their rights to equitable education and health.

Consequently, the commission suggested extending these subsidies to migrant children in a recommendation to the Minister of Education.

Currently, the Korean government offers free tuition for elementary, middle and high school students, including those of foreign nationality.

For children aged 3 to 5, the Education Ministry subsidizes educational expenses under Article 24 of the Early Childhood Education Act so that children can access kindergartens for a nominal fee. However, this subsidy does not apply to children of foreign nationality.

The NHRCK emphasized that the subsidy is given to children to provide equal educational opportunities to everyone, citing the non-discrimination principle of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. As Korea joined the treaty in 1991, it is obligated to guarantee children's rights in accordance with its provisions. The UNCRC has the same effect as domestic law under Article 6 of the Constitution.

The NHRCK recommendation, although not legally binding, was made in response to a complaint lodged by a director of a migrant human rights organization.

According to the human rights commission, the Education Ministry was noncommital, saying it's not something it can easily decide unilaterally.

“Whether or not to include foreign children in the scope of child educational expenses subsidy programs is a matter to be judged in comprehensive consideration of equity with other social welfare service systems and government financial conditions, and social consensus and legal grounds are also needed,” the ministry said.

The NHRCK went ahead with its recommendation to the ministry, stating that equity with other social welfare service systems and the government's financial conditions are issues that need to be resolved through consultations with related organizations, but are not grounds for excluding migrant children.

“The Education Ministry and related institutions should form an expert consultative body to come up with measures to expand the scope of payment,” the commission stated.