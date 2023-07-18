 Back To Top
National

Prosecutors raid ex-special counsel's family over suspected bribery

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 18, 2023 - 11:06       Updated : Jul 18, 2023 - 11:06
Former special counsel Park Young-soo (Yonhap)
Former special counsel Park Young-soo (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Tuesday raided the homes of former special counsel Park Young-soo's family over his corruption allegations related to a high-profile land development scandal in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in the mid-2010s.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the residences of Park's wife and daughter in the morning to search for possible evidence on Park's suspected bribery.

Park is suspected of taking 800 million won ($611,000) from private developers in return for helping their project to develop the Daejang-dong district in Seongnam into apartment complexes in 2014, when he served as the chair of the Woori Bank board of directors. Prosecutors also suspect that Park received additional benefits in the form of a loan to his daughter by the Seongnam developers.

The raid came after a court denied the prosecution's request to detain Park last month. Park gained fame after investigating a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye as a special counsel in 2017. (Yonhap)

