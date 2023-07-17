[New on the scene] Director delves into 12-year-old’s complex world

The following article is the seventh in a series that introduces Korea’s new and emerging actors and directors. -- Ed.

There must have been times when you wanted to conceal a secret from your school friends -- especially if it pertained to embarrassmeant over your parents’ work.

Director Lee Ji-eun, who made her feature film debut with “The Hill of the Secrets” which opened Wednesday, remembers her elementary school times when a teachers would conduct surveys about parents’ professions.

“It’s a single piece of paper but it contains a complex world of social bias, perceptions and discrimination. Something that is very Korean, but at the same time, something that can be universally understood,” director Lee told The Korea Herald in an interview held in Seoul on July 11.

The film was invited to the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February, after winning several local awards, including the 23rd Jeonju International Film Festival, last year.

“The Hill of the Secrets” follows 12-year-old Myung-eun’s growing pains through her relationships with her family, teacher and friends. She often compares her ill-fated family to those of her friends and feels an attachment with her homeroom teacher Ae-ran. She pours all her secrets into her writing as she participates in the city-wide writing contest.

“I was one of the students who didn’t feel easy about the school doing a survey on parents’ jobs. Myung-eun and I share a lot of feelings. I wished to shed lights to children who don’t feel easy (about society's such aspects) in a very detailed way,” Lee added.

There was one rule she hadwhen characterizing the cast, according to Lee.

“I wanted to make all characters, Myung-eun and her parents, teacher, friends, grandfather and uncle have both strengths and weaknesses as humans. I did not want to show a beautified human, but a real one. That’s why I focused on showing Myung-eun as a 12-year-old human, not a child,” she added.

In her film, even Myung-eun’s homeroom teacher Ae-ran doesn’t hold that representative image as a teacher. Ae-ran is often late to school, sometimes spaced out in the corner of the classroom. She is natural about her feelings in front her students and cares about how she is evaluated by other fellow teachers.

“Because I was once also at school teaching arts to elementary school students, I know what real teachers are like. Not all of them are always on time. Many of them are untidy or impatient. They’re really quick tempered people,” Lee said, laughing.

To transparently show 12-year-old’s thoughts and feelings living in 1996 but to make it relevant to today's audience, director Lee met with various elementary school students from 1st grade to 6th grade.

“I questioned if the audience could still relate to a character in the 1990s. So I kept meeting with elementary school students to compare what I wrote and asked them if my scenario and the way Myung-eun acts make sense,” said Lee.

Lee said the film is, after all, about family.

“I believe there are many points in the word ‘love’ that can pierce you. This movie shows those points, something that hurt Myung-eun. But after all, Myung-eun feels and learns love of her family. For Myung-eun, love is a feeling of wanting to tell someone about what she has achieved for the first time,” said Lee.

“The Hill of the Secrets” opened in local cinemas on July 12.