Enhypen joins star-studded lineup for Heart Dream Awards

Boy band Enhypen will join the nation's biggest singers and bands at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards next month, organizers said Monday.

In addition to Enhypen, rookie band Boynextdoor and co-ed quartet Kard will also join the lineup for the event on Aug. 10 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena -- also known as KSPO Dome -- located inside the Olympic Park in Seoul.

Solo singers Kim Jae-hwan, Paul Kim and Lee Seung-yoon were also on the latest list of performers that was released.

Heart Dream Awards in short, the fledgling festival is held annually by mobile fan community platform Choeaedol and local entertainment outlet TV Daily.

This year's edition will be held in support of Busan's 2023 World Expo hosting bid, according to the organizing committee.

Monday's announcement adds to an already star-studded lineup loaded with some of the nation's biggest names.

These include massively popular K-pop acts Stray Kids, Itzy, Ateez and The Boyz. Venturing out solo from their teams, NCT's Taeyong and Red Velvet's Seulgi are also on the performing roster, along with boy band Treasure's recently launched subunit T5.

Up-and-coming bands fromis_9, Secret Number, Epex, ATBO and Xikers, as well as fresh-out rookies Zerobaseone, ChoCo 1&2 and Hi-Fi Unicorn, have also been named.

Veteran singer-songwriter Younha, producer-rapper Zico and American K-pop singer AleXa will also grace the night with their performances.

TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and comedian Jang Do-yeon will couple up as the night's hosts.

Meanwhile, a public vote for the popularity awards is ongoing. Fans can vote for their favorite artists via the Choeaedol mobile application in five categories -- solo artist, male group, female group, fourth-generation hot icon male group and fourth-generation hot icon female group. Winners will be decided wholly based on the public votes and the voting will run until Aug. 6.

The 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards will be aired worldwide simultaneously via online video streaming apps and the official website.