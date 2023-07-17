More heavy rain expected nationwide through Wednesday

Most regions of the country are expected to experience ongoing heavy rainfall through this Wednesday, primarily due to the influence of a stationary front and atmospheric pressure, the national weather service said Monday.

Through Wednesday morning, heavy rain is forecast in several provinces, including North and South Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang, and Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The regions are expected to receive 100 to 200 millimeters of rainfall through Wednesday. The southern coast and areas near Jiri Mountain may experience more than 300 mm of rain, while the Halla Mountain area on Jeju Island could see over 500 mm of rainfall.

In Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets, 30 to 100 mm of precipitation is expected through Wednesday, with some areas possibly receiving over 120 mm in extreme cases. The Seoul metropolitan area is anticipated to receive between 10 and 60 mm of rain through Wednesday.

It is forecast that on Thursday and Friday, except for Jeju Island, the rest of the country will not experience rain, as it will be free from the influence of rain clouds starting Wednesday night.

The country is currently under the influence of a stationary front, and it is anticipated that a low pressure area will also affect the Korean Peninsula region from Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, there will be a temporary pause in the rain on Thursday and Friday following the heavy rainfall through Wednesday. The agency has highlighted that Thursday and Friday will be "crucial for rescue operations and emergency rehabilitation."

But the weather agency said most of the country will once again come under the influence of rain starting from Saturday. This is due to the monsoon front that has formed in inland China, which is expected to move northward. As it progresses, it will bring a cloud band and widespread rainfall across the nation again by next Wednesday.

The weather agency called for continued caution and preparation in order to minimize damage from the rains, as "from Saturday, it is forecast to rain again across the country as the stationary front moves north.”

The agency also warned that people should be mindful of their safety as successive rainfall in recent weeks has already weakened building foundations and increased the water levels in waterways.

“Since torrential rains started hitting the nation from July 9, and additional heavy rain is expected through Wednesday, there is a high possibility of additional disasters, so people must pay attention to safety, especially in dangerous areas,” the KMA said.

Meanwhile, 49 people had been confirmed dead or missing in recent downpours while more than 10,000 people have been forced to evacuate from their homes across the country, authorities said Monday.