1,500-year-old fortress flooded, damaged by downpours

Only the roof of a pavilion, Manharu, at the fortress Gonsanseong could be seen above water on Saturday, as parts of the UNESCO World Heritage site were flooded due to the heavy downpour that has continued since Thursday afternoon. (Yonhap)

Days of downpour have flooded dozens of cultural properties across the country, breaking an ancient stone stele and damaging royal tombs.

At Gongju, the ancient capital of Baekje between AD 475 and 538, excavation sites at Seokjang-ri, where Paleolithic relics were found for the first time in Korea, and parts of a mountain castle were inundated and damaged.

At the fortress Gongsanseong built some 1,500 years ago in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, only the roof of the Manharu pavilion at the lower part of the UNESCO World Heritage site could be seen above water on Saturday.

Torrential rain washed down soil and rubble at the Geumseoru gate on the western side of the fortress, breaking one of the many stone steles nearby.