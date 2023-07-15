 Back To Top
National

[BREAKING] Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 15, 2023 - 16:09       Updated : Jul 15, 2023 - 16:45
President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine after an official state visit in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, inspect the bombing site of a private house in Irpin near Kyiv on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine after an official state visit in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, inspect the bombing site of a private house in Irpin near Kyiv on Saturday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW, Poland -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee are in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a highly secretive visit made after the Korean president's official visit to Poland, the presidential office said Saturday.

The couple arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning, and traveled to Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv where Russian troops carried out atrocities early on in the war. He also visited nearby Irpin, where civilian areas were subjected to concentrated missile attacks during the initial invasion.

Yoon is to visit a memorial dedicated to the victims of the war, and is set to hold a summit with the Ukrainian leader later on.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
