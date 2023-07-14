S. Korea imposes new sanctions on NK following Hwasong-18 ICBM launch

This photo from Wednesday shows television footage of North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the same day. (Yonhap)

South Korea announced another round of unilateral sanctions on North Korea including on the high-profile director of the army politburo, shortly after a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's illicit launch of a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile ended without producing collective agreement to condemn it.

The Yoon Suk Yeol government on Friday imposed new financial sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities in response to North Korea's firing of the Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Notably, Jong Kyong-thaek, the director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, and Pak Kwang-ho, the former director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, are among the primary targets of the sanctions.

The two are former and current high-ranking North Korean officials "who have been involved in the development of nuclear weapons and missile programs."

South Korea has also designated Hwang Kil-su and Pak Hwa-song, who are associated with Korea Paekho Trading Corporation, for sanctions. They were involved in establishing a company called Congo Aconde SARL in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The purpose of the company has been to generate illicit revenue through construction and statue building projects, as well as the dispatch of North Korean workers in violation of UNSC resolutions on North Korea.

The three sanctioned entities include Congo Aconde SARL and Chilsong Trading Corporation, which engages in the trading of restricted items such as machinery and other luxury goods.

Furthermore, South Korea has imposed sanctions on Korea Paekho Trading Corporation, which operates under the North's Ministry of National Defense. This entity has been generating funds for the DPRK government since the 1980s through art and construction projects conducted on behalf of governments in the Middle East and Africa.

"Our country has made it clear that there will always be consequences for North Korea's provocations," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We will persist in strengthening close cooperation with the international community, including the United States and Japan, to make North Korea cease actions that escalate tensions and actively engage in dialogue for denuclearization."

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the four individuals and three entities have indeed been previously sanctioned by either the United States or the European Union.

"Our measure today is anticipated to bolster the sanctions network of the international community and promote greater cooperation among like-minded countries in policies towards North Korea," it added.

These actions constitute the 10th round of unilateral sanctions imposed on North Korea since the Yoon government assumed office. Under the Yoon government, a total of 49 individuals and 50 organizations have been subjected to sanctions due to their involvement in nuclear development and missile programs, as well as their role in generating and channeling funds for such activities.

South Korea's announcement of sanctions came shortly after the 15-member UN Security Council failed once again to reach consensus on condemning North Korea's ICBM launch, which was a clear violation of multiple UNSC resolutions. The UNSC has remained paralyzed over North Korea's ballistic missile launches since May 2022 due to China and Russia repeatedly using their veto power as permanent members.