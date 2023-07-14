First lady Kim engages in social activities with Polish counterpart

First lady Kim Keon Hee and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda pose for a photo while having a luncheon at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW, Poland — First lady Kim Keon Hee, who is officially visiting Poland with President Yoon Suk Yeol, engaged in various social activities such as experiencing traditional culture with the Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The two met on the occasion of the NATO summit last year and this year, and they met again on this official visit to Poland.

Kim visited an exhibition about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo with Duda. And during a ribbon experience using Frida Kahlo's signature colors, she said, "I hope the relationship between Korea and Poland becomes more tightly knit, like this ribbon woven together."

Kim also toured the Lazienki Park's representative building, the Palace on the Isle, with Duda, saying " This palace is impressive because it keeps the tradition and art of Poland well." In the guestbook, Kim wrote, "The beautiful look of the Palace on the Isle will remain in my memory for a long time. I hope the friendship and cooperation between Korea and Poland deepen further."

