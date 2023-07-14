 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

First lady Kim engages in social activities with Polish counterpart

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 07:10       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 07:21

First lady Kim Keon Hee and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda pose for a photo while having a luncheon at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Keon Hee and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda pose for a photo while having a luncheon at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW, Poland — First lady Kim Keon Hee, who is officially visiting Poland with President Yoon Suk Yeol, engaged in various social activities such as experiencing traditional culture with the Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The two met on the occasion of the NATO summit last year and this year, and they met again on this official visit to Poland.

Kim visited an exhibition about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo with Duda. And during a ribbon experience using Frida Kahlo's signature colors, she said, "I hope the relationship between Korea and Poland becomes more tightly knit, like this ribbon woven together."

Kim also toured the Lazienki Park's representative building, the Palace on the Isle, with Duda, saying " This palace is impressive because it keeps the tradition and art of Poland well." In the guestbook, Kim wrote, "The beautiful look of the Palace on the Isle will remain in my memory for a long time. I hope the friendship and cooperation between Korea and Poland deepen further."

This palace is impressive because it keeps the tradition and art of Poland well.

First lady Kim Keon Hee and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda play a traditional Polish game with Polish scouts at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Keon Hee and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda play a traditional Polish game with Polish scouts at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Later, the spouses of the two leaders met with Polish scout members at the Belvedere, a guesthouse of the presidential office. Kim encouraged Polish members participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree, which South Korea is hosting next month, and wished for the activation of youth exchanges between the two countries. Poland is also the host of the next World Jamboree.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114