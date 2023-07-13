 Back To Top
Business

Daewoong’s Nabota secures over half million membership users in US

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 16:02       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 16:02
Jeuveau (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)
Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Thursday its US partner Evolus’ botulinum toxin treatment program using its Nabota, or Jeuveau, has secured over 600,000 subscribers in the US.

Daewoong added that 96 percent of patients enrolled in the botulinum toxin program have returned for a second injection, promising Nabota's further growth in the US market.

Evolus is a California-based performance beauty company that is responsible for sales of Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s Nabota in the US market. Evolus launched its own botulinum toxin program, dubbed Evolus Rewards, in 2020, after Nabota was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019.

Since its launch, over one million transactions took place through the botulinum toxin program, according to Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical expected that Evolus Rewards would be able to secure more patients based on savings and convenience features that the program provides to patients. Evolus Rewards offers enrolled patients $40 off Jeuveau treatments every 90 days and is designed to help users to check in for an appointment through text messages.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical added that Evolus Rewards’ younger user base would also help Jeuveau to grow further in the US market. According to Evolus, more than half of Evolus Rewards users are millennials or younger.

Under the partnership with Evolus, Nabota's sales in the US market have been growing rapidly since its launch, posting an average annual sales growth rate of 62 percent in the past two years.

In the global market as well, sales of Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s botulinum toxin product have been growing rapidly. In 2020, overseas sales of Nabota, or Jeuveau, remained at some 30 billion won in 2020 but increased to 109.8 billion won in 2022.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s Nabota, first launched in 2014 in Korea, has been approved in over 60 countries around the world.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
