National

High school girl arrested over death of friend following argument

High school senior turned herself in after suicide attempt

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 15:46       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 15:46

South Korean police on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for a high school senior over the death of another high school senior in Daejeon.

Officials at Dunsan Police Station, who are currently investigating the case, said the 17-year-old turned herself in, confessing to have killed her friend at the victim’s home on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, told police that they got into an argument while talking, while refusing to elaborate on the details. The suspect did not use any weapons, and the victim died on site.

She turned herself in to the police after a failed suicide attempt.

Police has requested an autopsy on the victim to find out the exact cause of death, and will further question the suspect to determine her exact motives.

South Korean law stipulates that the punishment for homicide ranges from five years in prison to a death sentence. However, the Juvenile Act states that the maximum punishment for those younger than 18 is 15 years in jail.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
