Entertainment

‘Squid Game 2’ production staff apologizes for bossy attitude during shoot

By Park Ye-eun
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 16:40       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 16:50
“Squid Game 2” sparked controversy with allegedly rude behavior from production staff to Incheon Airport users. (Netflix)
“Squid Game 2” sparked controversy with allegedly rude behavior from production staff to Incheon Airport users. (Netflix)

“Squid Game 2,” the sequel to the megahit Netflix series, is stirring up controversy online over alleged rude behavior toward users of Incheon Airport from production staff.

“We heard that citizens were inconvenienced while 'Squid Game 2' was filming at Incheon Airport on Monday,” stated "Squid Game 2” makers on Wednesday. “We did our best to announce to citizens of the on-site situation as much detail as possible.”

The producers offered apologies for the inconvenience and thanked citizens for their understanding, adding: “We will exercise greater caution during the shoot.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a citizen posted a complaint online regarding the high-handed manner of the “Squid Game 2” staff.

“I kept getting stopped by the staff of 'Squid Game 2' while I was about to use the escalator at Incheon Airport, and I felt deeply repelled by one of the staff members as he ordered me to back off in an irritable tone,” the writer of the post wrote.

“As the shoot has taken a toll on Incheon Airport users, the staff should have been courteous toward them.”

Meanwhile, "Squid Game" has recorded unprecedented success globally, and production of the second season is underway. The cast of the second season include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-guen and Park Gyu-young.



By Park Ye-eun (park.yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
