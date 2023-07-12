 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

US officials, lawmakers praise Yoon's leadership in improving relations with Japan

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 11:23
The ruling People Power Party's leader, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon (4th from right), poses for a photo after a meeting with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell (4th from left) in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The ruling People Power Party's leader, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon (4th from right), poses for a photo after a meeting with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell (4th from left) in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US Congressional leaders praised President Yoon Suk Yeol for his drive to improve relations with Japan when they held meetings with a delegation of the ruling People Power Party, the lawmakers said.

The People Power Party delegation, led by leader Kim Gi-hyeon, has been on a visit to Washington as part of parliamentary diplomacy aimed at strengthening the alliance between the two countries on the occasion of its 70th anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the delegation held a meeting with Campbell, where the US official was quoted as saying that Yoon showed courageous leadership in dealing with relations with Japan and US President Joe Biden is also pleased with that.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have markedly improved since Yoon took office and resolved the long-running row over wartime forced labor with a decision to compensate victims without asking Japanese firms for contributions.

During the meeting, People Power Party leader Kim also stressed the importance of maintaining relations with China, and Campbell agreed with his point.

"Both South Korea and the US have numerous economic issues related to China," Kim told reporters after the meeting. Kim said he also emphasized during the meeting that China cannot be excluded when it comes to economic matters.

After the meeting with Campbell, the delegates held a luncheon discussion with experts from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, as well as a series of meetings with lawmakers from the US Senate and House of Representatives, including Sen. Bob Menendez, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Young Kim.

The US lawmakers also complimented President Yoon's efforts to improve South Korea's relationship with Japan, said the People Power Party's chief spokesperson, Rep. Yoo Sang-bum.

They also told the Korean lawmakers that Washington understands Seoul's concern on recent laws feared to negatively impact Korean companies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, and assured that South Korea is at a better place than others due to the free trade agreement with the US, Yoo said.

On Thursday, Kim and the delegates are scheduled to meet with two co-chairs of the Congressional Korea Caucus, as well as officials from the US State Department, before they head to New York. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114