Ruling party leader says China cannot be excluded in economic matters

This photo shows its leader, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, speaking at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on Tuesday. (People Power Party)

The leader of the ruling People Power Party said he has met with White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell during a visit to Washington and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

During the meeting held Tuesday, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said he talked about the importance of maintaining relations with China, and Campbell agreed to his point.

"Both South Korea and the US have numerous economic issues related to China," Kim told reporters after the meeting. Kim said he also emphasized during the meeting that China cannot be excluded when it comes to economic matters.

Both sides have also agreed that the planned inaugural meeting of the new Nuclear Consultative Group between the two countries will serve as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting will be held next Tuesday, co-chaired by South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo and Campbell.

Kim Gi-hyeon is leading a delegation of party members on the seven-day trip, which also includes stops in New York and Los Angeles for meetings with US government officials and congressional leaders. (Yonhap)