Growing shark encounters puts east coast on alert ahead of vacation season

Photo of a presumed mako shark swimming near the coast of Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, taken by a fisher on July 8. (Korea Coast Guard)

Shark sightings in South Korea have long been limited to the realm of movies like Steven Spielberg's iconic 1975 film "Jaws." Being a relatively shark-free zone, encountering dangerous sharks were considered more fiction than reality.

But recently, a growing number of human-attacking shark sightings in the East Sea indicate that Koreans are no longer safe from the predatory creatures.

Shark scare

On the night of July 8, a fishing boat floating off the coast of the country's southeastern port city of Pohang spotted a shark some three meters long swimming by.

The captain of the ship took a photo of the animal and reported it with the authorities.

Confirming the creature to be a mako shark -- known as a swift, active and potentially dangerous species -- the Korea Coast Guard called on fishers and beachgoers to take extra caution.

"(The latest sighting follows) the discovery of a dead salmon shark in a fishing net off the coast of Samcheok, Gangwon Province on July 6," an official said.

"On July 7, the coast guard spotted what is presumed to be a mako shark off the coast of Samcheok (prior to the July 8 sighting)."

The July 8 sighting marked the 10th human-attacking shark sighting this year. Nine of the 10 sharks were spotted in the East Sea area. Two were great white sharks, which are considered extremely rare in the area.

To prevent potential shark attacks, the city of Sokcho recently installed a 600-meter-long safety net across the water near its beaches. It marks the first time such a net was installed for the purpose of blocking sharks at a beach near the East Sea.

However, so far there have only been sightings, with no attacks on swimmers or divers reported this year.

Popular beach towns along the East Sea coastline including those in Gangneung and Busan thrived for decades as safe, family-friendly environments.