Tip box ignites debate online over unnecessary tipping in Korea

A photo of a tip jar in a Korean cafe has ignited a fierce online debate, raising concerns about the possible spread of tipping culture in the country.

A Twitter post on Sunday that read, "A type of culture we don't want to have in Korea: tipping," shared a picture of a glass jar labeled "Tip Box" and filled with South Korean bills.

The tweet says that tipping in Korean culture is an unnecessary practice, because, in the author's understanding, the intention behind employees being able to earn tips is so they do not have to be paid according to minimum wage laws.

The Twitter thread has rapidly gained significant attention, with 3.3 million views and 15,000 retweets as of Tuesday.

Negative sentiment towards the idea of tipping in Korea was prevalent, with many comments expressing their objections to the possibility of this unfamiliar practice making inroads into Korea.

Comments posed questions such as, "Isn't receiving tips a form of tax evasion?" "Now, in addition to delivery fees and takeout fees, we are expected to tip as well?" and "Why should Korean customers tip when they are responsible for ordering and picking up their own food?"

Some online users defended the cafe's decision, which claimed that the tip box was installed in response to frequent inquiries from foreign customers seeking guidance on where to leave their tips.

It is currently against the law in South Korea to request any form of service charge from customers, apart from the price of the food.

According to the Food Sanitation Act, the price of food displayed on the menu should include both value-added tax and service charges.